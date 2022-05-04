FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Ever dream of recreating the Wizard’s Chess scene from Harry Potter?

Well, now you might get to live out that dream at PNC Plaza while enjoying sweets from the nearby desert shop, Sweets on Main.

The Downtown Improvement District posted on its Instagram account on Tuesday that the life-size chess set would be available to the public for free once warmer weather hits.

A life-size chess board was installed at PNC Plaza next to Sweets On Main in downtown Fort Wayne.

Bona Vita Architecture and AH Public Spaces Consulting were credited for bringing the new public space to life.