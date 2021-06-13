Play and learn chess in the park

The tournament is free to join, all skill levels are welcome.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday at Promenade Park enjoy the first community chess event for free. All ages and skill level are welcome to the event. Boards and pieces are provided.

Chess master Rochelle Ballantyne will be there at noon until 12:45 p.m. to kick off the event. Workshops and lessons will take place at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. The lessons are given by Nika Arnold, local talent and nationally ranked player. These lessons are free.

From 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. a chess tournament will be help at the Promenade pavilion with plenty of prizes to be won.

The tournament is free to join, all skill levels are welcome. T-shirts will be sold at the event advertising Fort Wayne’s first chess event.

A life-size chess board will be there to allow kids to take part in the fun.