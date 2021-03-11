Plans for cell phone towers upset residents of two historic Fort Wayne neighborhoods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Plans by Verizon to erect cell phone towers in two historic Fort Wayne neighborhoods have some residents up in arms.

Tyler Bowers, Vice President of the neighborhood board and resident of the Historic West Central neighborhood told WANE 15 that two towers are planned for his neighborhood and a third one is in the works. He said it’s frightening and frustrating, because the towers will change the character and feel of his neighborhood.

“You know we’ve got local historic district protection on all of the homes, so if I as a homeowner want to make a change to the exterior of my home, I have to go get it approved to make sure that it fits the local aesthetic of the area, and with these new towers coming in they’re able to bypass all of the laws and rules,” Bower said.

He added that the light poles in his neighborhood are 12-feet high and the towers that are being installed will be 35-feet tall, which is about the same height as his house.

“It just really sticks out, in a neighborhood that’s really been rebounding lately in having a lot of positive energy, kind of a rebirth with Electric Works and the new hospital going on, I feel like something like this really sets us back,” Bowers said.

Bowers isn’t alone with his frustration.

Jessica Dettmer, has lived on Forest Park Blvd for the past 15 years. She said her neighborhood is not against improvements to technology, her concern is the placement of the towers. A 35-foot Verizon cell tower is expected to be placed right next to what she calls a significant light post.

“Residents contributed years ago to have these historic post and light post put in, so to have that torn and replaced with a cell phone tower, it sort of just adds insult to injury,” said Dettmer.

Jeff Rose, President of Forest Park Blvd. Association told WANE 15 that putting cell towers in plain sight on the street interferes with the historic aesthetics of the neighborhood.

“There is a tremendous amount of use by the boulevard, besides just the residents. It’s a walking corridor. We have the park there, the park at that intersection has two or three weddings a weekend spring to early fall- there’s a lot of photo ops,” Rose said. “This is just not fitting at all with our historic nature of our neighborhood or park.”

Despite fears the historic significance and beauty of the neighborhood will be tarnished, residents said their biggest issue is that no one with Verizon has taken the time out to speak with them. All three homeowners stressed that they want to reach a compromise with the telecommunications company, and place the towers in the alleys with the rest of the utility towers.

The Forest Park Association and the Historic West Central board also reached out to Senator Liz Brown, House Representative Martin Carbaugh, and city officials to try and get some help.

WANE 15 was able to get the following statement from Verizon after this story aired: