Those weren’t flying saucers you saw in the Wednesday night sky over the Quad-Cities.

(photo by Mike Colón)

The planets Jupiter and Venus appeared very close together Wednesday night, when they passed each other in what is known as a conjunction.

(photo by Linda Cook)

Jupiter shifted toward the west and Venus moved in the other direction. Our Local 4 Newsroom received multiple calls about the phenomenon.

According to Astronomy.com, “The pair will appear closest for U.S. observers in the evening sky on March 1, leading up to the true moment of conjunction early on the 2nd, after the planets have set.”