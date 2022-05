FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The Huntington Sheriff’s Department and the Huntington Fire Department responded to reports of an airplane crash that occurred at the Huntington Municipal Airport on Monday around 2:51 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers and fire crews spotted an airplane that had landed just off the runway. The markings on the plane seemed to indicate the plane was from the Iowa Air National Guard.

The plane had landed just off the runway at the Huntington Municipal Airport on Monday. Courtesy of the Huntington Police Department.

The pilot was found and had no injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.