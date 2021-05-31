‘Plan in advance’ if you want a weekend camping spot at DNR parks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Memorial Day weekend is a time when many people take to the outdoors to go boating, exploring and camping.

However, if you wait until the last minute to book a camping spot, you are probably out of luck.

“People need to plan in advance if they want to get a weekend camp site. They can camp during the week. We have space during the week. But our popular parks for camping, a lot of them are already full on those weekend,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director for stewardship for the DNR’s Division of State Parks.

Tips to make the most of your trip to a state park:

Plan your trip ahead of time

Let someone at home know where you will be

Be prepared with the correct clothing and footwear

Bring plenty of water

Keep dogs on a six foot leash

Carry out your trash

“We look forward to seeing all sorts of people this summer in our state parks,” Murphy said.

For more information on the Indiana state parks, visit stateparks.in.gov. To make a camping reservation, visit camp.in.gov.