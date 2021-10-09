Pie Lady on 5 releases recipe book

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking for a new pie recipe before the holidays? The Pie Lady on 5 has got you covered.

The Pie Lady, Carlene Staller recently released her new pie recipe book called, “Baking with the Pie Lady on 5.”

“I had no intentions of writing a book ever,” said Carlene Staller. “But [during quarantine], I had all this time on my hand and so I thought maybe I will. So, I just started in and started going through all my recipes and kind of revamping things.”

Staller said her book includes a sugar creme pie and various types of fruit pie recipes. She said she wrote thorough instructions so even first-time bakers could understand what to do.

“I’ve given the book to a young couple that was just married, and she’s already gotten back to me and said I’ve made this pie, and this pie and she’d never done that before,” said Staller. “So they love them and they’re turning out great.”

The recipe book can be bought at Saving Grace Vintage in Roanoke or at HomeCraft: The Art of Home in Huntington. It can also be purchased on Staller’s website.

You can follow the Pie Lady on 5’s social media pages here.