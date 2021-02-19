Pictures show multiple boats on fire at a southern Indiana marina

Hoosier Hills Marina fire; photo courtesy of 100.9 FM WBDC

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) Several boats caught fire at the Hoosier Hills Marina on Lake Patoka in Dubois County located in southern Indiana on Friday. WEHT-TV in Evansville received reports that up to 11 boats were on fire, some of which are large houseboats.

According to a Facebook post by Hoosier Hills Marina, a houseboat caught fire on a dock Friday morning. The Marina is closed until further notice.

The Marina says slip holders will be notified as more information becomes available.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

