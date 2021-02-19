Pictures show multiple boats on fire at a southern Indiana marina

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) Several boats caught fire at the Hoosier Hills Marina on Lake Patoka in Dubois County located in southern Indiana on Friday. WEHT-TV in Evansville received reports that up to 11 boats were on fire, some of which are large houseboats.

According to a Facebook post by Hoosier Hills Marina, a houseboat caught fire on a dock Friday morning. The Marina is closed until further notice.

The Marina says slip holders will be notified as more information becomes available.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way scene.

This is a developing story.