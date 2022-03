FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–Pickleball seems to be all the rage in Fort Wayne, with the City Council voting at Tuesday’s meeting to resurface certain tennis courts to make room for 18 new pickleball courts.

Renovations will take place at Lakeside, Hamilton, Foster, Kettler, and Tillman tennis courts. Some courts will completely converted into pickleball courts, while others will simply be renovated.

The project will cost around $180,000, and courts are expected to be ready to be played on by summer.