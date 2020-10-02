Piano adding color and music to downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Downtown continues to get more colorful, but this time with music.

In 2019, Lutheran Life Villages was donated some pianos that they did not need. Local artist Beth Collier came in and led the residents in painting the piano. It was then taken out into the community to show what the residents can do and also to allow residents to see something they created downtown.

Lutheran Life Villages is a non-for-profit senior living. It offers offers premier retirement living and senior health services through four senior communities in Northeast Indiana.

The painted piano has been in various locations throughout downtown but has now found a permanent home outside “Big Apple Pizza.”

Kevin Naber, the Director of Marketing and Outreach at Lutheran Life Villages leads this project.

“Having a piano in a public space, it’s amazing. I mean you set a piano in the street people will come by or there will be a little duet going or people will start singing, it’s nice to bring a little music into a public space,” Naber says.

The whole idea behind the piano was to foster creativity in the city. The hope is to have a new piano out every year.

The second piano is currently being painted now and is expected to make its public debut in the spring of 2021.