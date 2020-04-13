PHOTOS: Easter Sunday severe weather damage

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Severe weather has swept across the South, killing at least 18 people and damaging hundreds of homes from Louisiana into the Appalachian Mountains. Many people spent part of the night early Monday sheltering in basements, closets and bathroom tubs as sirens wailed to warn of possible tornadoes.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee area and several counties in northwest Georgia appeared to be particularly hard-hit. At least 14 people were hospitalized in the Chattanooga area, where search and rescue teams from at least 10 fire departments were going door to door responding to more than 300 emergency calls for help, the fire department said.