PHOTOS: Dolly Parton turns 74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dolly Parton has held a successful career as a singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman. The native east Tennessean was born on January 19, 1946, in a one-room cabin in Sevier County as one of 12 children. Parton will be turning 74 Sunday, and throughout her life, she has contributed a long list of work towards the betterment of her home state.

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The CMAs announced Monday, August 19, 2019 that “special guest hosts” Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will join Carrie Underwood during the Nov. 13 event. The organization says the show will celebrate “legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Dolly Parton at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. in 1977. (AP Photo)

Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash are shown at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., in 1978. (AP Photo)

Dolly Parton at the CMA Awards in Nashville in 1977. (AP Photo)

Country Music stars Dolly Parton, left, and Minnie Pearl, right, are seen at the Country Music Awards show in October 1977, Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo)

Dolly Parton performs at the 39th Annual Country Music Association Awards, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2005, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Dolly Parton poses in the press room with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is one of several country stars who will be honored by the Academy of Country Music during a television special later this year. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Dolly Parton, left, performs “God Only Knows”, “There Was Jesus”, and “Faith” at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Carrie Underwood, left, and Dolly Parton appear at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Country music singer Willie Nelson, left, is congratulated by presenter and singer Dolly Parton as he receives the entertainer of the year award at the 13th annual Country Music Association awards show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, Tenn., Oct. 9, 1979. (AP Photo)



In this July 31, 2015 file photo, Dolly Parton performs in concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Parton will perform a new song “Faith” in a gospel medley at the Country Music Association Awards on the Nov. 13 awards show in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

















































































The eight-time Grammy winner sang her way into the hearts of many Americans with songs such as “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You,” and more. Her film career includes notable movies 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias, and Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, a made-for-TV film based on her childhood. In 1986, Silver Dollar City became Dollywood, as Parton added the popular theme park operation to her list of projects.