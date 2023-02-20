WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — First responders were on scene of a fully engulfed car fire early Sunday morning west of Washington.

Washington Township Fire Department shared several photos on social media showing the aftermath of the vehicle fire. Based on the images, it appears most of the car near the engine bay has been completely melted.

(Courtesy: Washington Township Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Washington Township Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Washington Township Fire Department)

Luckily, no injuries were reported. Fire officials say they are still investigating the incident. Central Dispatch, Daviess Community Hospital EMS and Daviess County Sheriff’s Department also assisted with the fire.