Photos: Aftermath of George Floyd protests in Fort Wayne
News
Posted:
May 30, 2020 / 10:20 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 30, 2020 / 10:59 AM EDT
Volunteers cleanup after protests in downtown Fort Wayne
Broken glass litters a sidewalk in downtown Fort Wayne
An unidentified person cleans up after protests in Fort Wayne
The storefront window of the Jimmy John’s in downtown Fort Wayne is boarded up following protests on Friday, May 29, 2020.
A broken window is seen in downtown Fort Wayne following protests in downtown Fort Wayne on May 29, 2020.
A broken window is seen in downtown Fort Wayne following protests in downtown Fort Wayne on May 29, 2020.
A broken window in downtown Fort Wayne as a result of protests on May 30, 2020.
