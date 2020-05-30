Photos: Aftermath of George Floyd protests in Fort Wayne

  • Volunteers cleanup after protests in downtown Fort Wayne
  • Broken glass litters a sidewalk in downtown Fort Wayne
  • An unidentified person cleans up after protests in Fort Wayne
  • The storefront window of the Jimmy John’s in downtown Fort Wayne is boarded up following protests on Friday, May 29, 2020.
  • A broken window is seen in downtown Fort Wayne following protests in downtown Fort Wayne on May 29, 2020.
  • A broken window is seen in downtown Fort Wayne following protests in downtown Fort Wayne on May 29, 2020.
  • A broken window in downtown Fort Wayne as a result of protests on May 30, 2020.

