FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A record number of Purdue Fort Wayne students are choosing to live in student housing this year on and around campus and officials predict that number will continue to grow.

Housing occupancy is at 110% occupancy this fall and staff and students say the draw is the accommodations being offered.

Michael Honchar, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, says he liked the fact that it was close to his hometown, but that wasn’t the only draw to come to Purdue Fort Wayne.

“It was three hours away, which in my opinion, is about the perfect distance away from home. Also we have apartment-style housing, which in my opinion, is better than living in the dorms being crowded right next to somebody. You get your privacy,” Honchar said.

The student housing is a far cry from the dorms of the past that many of us remember. They are equipped with private rooms, large living rooms and full kitchens.

Students like Casey Leppelmeier and Ayana Garcia agree that it was a big draw to live on campus.

“I think the big aspect of me really deciding to live here was the apartment styles compared to most people who live in the dorm style where they’re squished in one room,” Leppelmeier said.

“Wasn’t the traditional dorm room where I’d have to share a room with somebody else,” Garcia said.

And the numbers prove many other PFW students feel the same way. The school is seeing record numbers of students living on campus for multiple years.

“We’ve been able to see four falls now at over 100% occupancy because of what that team does to really hone that student experience, so we’ve grown obviously considerably in those four years. We were looking at the s70% to 80% occupancy for many, many years prior so the couple years before and during COVID we slipped a little here and there, but we’ve obviously rebounded and then some as a record number staying on,” Krissy Creager, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management and the Student Experience said.

Honchar says living in this style of housing also teaches him how to prepare himself for life after college.

“You’re able to live life, grow a little bit more than just living in dorms and being babysat. You’re able to live life and get your groceries. Learn how to live,” Honchar said.

PFW officials say they have a master plan to expand more housing options on and off campus in the future because their enrollment continues to increase.