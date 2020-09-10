PFW receives major donation to kick off Day of Giving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue University Fort Wayne leaders received a six-figure donation before its annual Day of Giving to help get everything off on the right foot.

“The Day of Giving campaign is a way to support the continued success of Purdue Fort Wayne students by making a monetary gift to the university,” the release said. “These students are back and eager to learn, but many of them face challenges—especially financial challenges—and need support now more than ever. Day of Giving helps guide them one step closer to earning their college degrees and going out into the world to pursue meaningful careers.”

The donation is from retired businesswoman Helen Pyles for $100,000, the release said. The money will help fund scholarships for students in the music therapy program at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

In her earlier years, Pyles was a devoted volunteer. It is her hope that any scholarship recipient might also want to contribute their time and talent by volunteering, the release said. This donation is her token of appreciation forthe benefits she received from her teachers as they inspired her adventures in learning.

Purdue University Fort Wayne said that Pyles’ gift is an estate bequest or a deferred gift where the donor and their financial or estate planners make decisions as to how their final estate will be distributed.

“We are so honored to accept this gift, especially today, on our second annual Day of Giving,” said Purdue Fort Wayne Chancellor Ronald L. Elsenbaumer. “We know that future students will be able to pursue their studies in music therapy, and in turn, many local residents will benefit from their training. This is all thanks to the generosity of Helen Pyles.”

This year’s Day of Giving theme is titled Make Your Mark. The event began at midnight and ends at 11:59 p.m.

“Amidst the uncertainties we are all facing, our students and their needs remain our top priority. That is why, especially this year, gifts such as this mean so much. I thank Helen, as well as all of our Day of Giving donors, for making their mark on our campus,” said Ruth Stone, vice chancellor for development and alumni relations.

For more information, go to the Purdue Fort Wayne Day of Giving website or call 260-481-6962.