FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Universities across the Fort Wayne area played host to all kinds of events and celebrations to honor Black History Month.

At Purdue Fort Wayne, the Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs held “Eat to the Beats,” a celebration of soul food and music.

People from all walks of life were invited to enjoy traditional African American-inspired music, performed live by students in the Performing Arts program. Everyone who attended also got a free “soul food” meal provided by Fort Wayne catering company “Smile More Food Prep.”

Organizers of the event say it was the perfect way to recognize and appreciate black culture, and bring people together.

“Soul food is not only food, it’s good times, it’s family, friends, so we have a table set up for 10 people, family style, so you may be sitting with 8 people you don’t know,” said Rhonda Meriwether with the office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs. “Hopefully you’ll walk away meeting someone else, spending the evening over some good food, talking, so we want people to get to know each other.”

Along with Purdue Fort Wayne, Ivy Tech and Indiana Tech also held several events commemorating Black History Month.