Personal trainer helps Fort4Fitness increase diversity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – “I got certified through the YMCA and started there for group fitness,” said personal trainer Carla Jennings. “I began to have a passion to do more one on one, being involved closely with women and their journey and that’s when I got certified as a personal trainer.”

Jennings owns and operates Fit4U! at 1301 Lafayette Street in downtown Fort Wayne. She says exercise is something all women need to stay healthy and at her age she should know. “I’m 59 and I don’t mind saying it,” she laughed. “I’ll be 60 on July 30 of this year and I feel great!”

Jennings’ work with the YMCA, Three Rivers Yoga Foundation and her studio led to Fort4Fitness asking her to serve on its board of directors. Fort4Fitness is a nonprofit committed to inspiring healthy living through fitness activities in the Fort Wayne area. Jennings is working with the organization to help increase diversity.

“We were making great strides then COVID hit and everything had to go virtual,” said Jennings. “But our goal is to get more minorities involved.”

Jennings tries to do that by serving as an example. “I’m a seasonal runner. I will do it during Fort4Fitness when it’s cold, but man that’s a sacrifice. But once I’m done I enjoy the fact I did it. It’s such an amazing event. I do love running but you can walk it too.”

As a wife, mother of five, and a grandmother, Jennings hopes to inspire more women and minorities to take charge of their health. “Encourage them first to believe in themselves enough that they want to take care of themselves,” she said.

“So invest in yourself and do what you believe is fit for you.”