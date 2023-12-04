The Community Collaboration Space at the Foellinger Foundation is packed on a November morning with people eager to learn how to advocate for people with disabilities.

“Change takes a while,” says Columbus, Indiana City Councilwoman Grace Kestler, who is one of the guest speakers. “That can be one of the frustrating things people ask about.”

The League’s Inclusion Institute is winding down it’s first-ever Leadership Academy, a nine-month training program that grooms future leaders.

“We’re changing the way people with disabilities advocate for change in Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana,” says John Guingrich, President and CEO of The League. “We know the best way for people with disabilities to advocate is to already have a seat at the table and not be knocking on the door.”

John Guingrich, President and CEO of The League speaks with members of the Inclusion Institute’s Leadership Academy.

“The goal of the program is to get people with disabilities in decision-making positions,” says Luke Labas, Director of the League’s Inclusion Institute. “People with disabilities are the best leaders to change things that impact their lives, but they’re often left out of decision making spaces. We’re giving them the knowledge and the skills to be able to be in those positions and advocate for change.”

Guingrich knows the battle for inclusion is vital to the cause. “Historically, it’s tough,” he says. “People with disabilities are the largest minority population. They’re the poorest population, and they’re one of the few of those populations that span every other group.”

Luke Labas, Director of the League’s Inclusion Instititue, talks with WANE15’s Pat Hoffmann.

“There is not a group or individual that it doesn’t touch,” says Labas. “It cuts across race and ethnic background. It cuts across religion. You may not have it today, but you can certainly acquire it 10, 20, or 30 years from now because it’s a natural part of aging.”

“We just want similar things that everyone else has,” Kestler tells the class. “Whether it be for us, or a family member.”

“For people with disabilities, the biggest issues are employment, transportation and housing,” says Guingrich. “Not necessarily in that order.”

“It’s very important to share information and knowledge, but to also develop actionable steps,” says Labas. “We know what the barriers are, but what are we going to do to actually address them?”

Grace Kestler, a Columbus, Indiana City Councilwoman speaks to the Inclusion Institute.

Guingrich sees strength in numbers. “The way we used to advocate was it was just us doing it with our limited staff. Now, we’re building coalitions. We are building advocates.”

Marilyn Moran-Townsend, the CEO of CVC Communications was brought on as the League’s training partner. “Here in Fort Wayne, Indiana we’ve created pioneering training in this field,” she says. “And the result is now they are on fire and they’re getting others on fire.”

Guingrich calls the group’s enthusiasm for the cause “one of the coolest things I’ve seen.”

Member Halie Brown says the biggest misconception people have about people with disabilities is “they think we live in a box.”

“People with disabilities have value,” she says. “They have worth. They can do so much for a company, but people need to get to that next level and look beyond what you see and and get to know the person from the inside and what their passions are.”

Halie Brown(right) with another member of the Inclusion Institute Leadership Academy listens to the speaker.

“We’re here in the community, just like everyone else,” says Kestler.

“Already within the first year of the program, we’ve successfully appointed over 25 individuals on various boards, councils, and commisions,” says Labas. “Five have been at the state level.”

“You can feel the excitement in the room,” says Guingrich. “Those folks are excited.”

“It’s been life changing,” beams Brown. “We’re learning how to be advocates and how to have our voice be heard.”

The League’s Inclusion Institute empowers people with disabilities to have their voices heard.

Kestler encourages the class to share their stories “If you’re speaking from the heart and you’re speaking on things you know about,” she says. “I find it comes a little more natural.”

Cheryl Ferguson is the mother of a disabled child, and is now legally blind herself. “As a disabled person, I want to be a voice,” she says. “There needs to be more attention paid to a disabled person because anyone can become disabled in the blink of an eye.”

Inclusion Institute member Cheryl Ferguson talks with fellow member Halie Brown.

“I believe in the cause because I live it,” says Labas. “But, I also believe in it because there are people that don’t have the platform that I do so I carry their stories with me to help amplify the message and carry it forward.”

As the first Inclusion Institute Leadership Academy draws near a graduation ceremony on December 6th, Guingrich beams with pride. “This is the first leadership class,” he says. But it’s not the last!

“We’re changing the way we engage our community in northeast Indiana.”