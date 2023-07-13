DENVER (KDVR) — In a little over 24 hours, Taylor Swift will be hitting the stage at Empower Field in Denver, Colorado. But Thursday morning, hundreds of fans lined up with a different goal in mind — to buy merchandise outside the stadium.

Swift opened up the line to her merchandise truck to any and all fans at 7 a.m., and hundreds lined the parking lot several hours beforehand.

FOX31’s Carly Moore was at Empower Field Thursday morning. She said four people had medical treatment and some Denver Health paramedics were on site. Moore said the patients were asked about the temperature and previous visits to Colorado indicating heat exhaustion, dehydration and altitude sickness were possible ailments, although the paramedics would not share details.

KDVR Metrologist Travis Michels is reminding fans to bring sunscreen and plenty of water because temperatures will be in the 90s on Thursday. There will be lots of sunshine, which will help temperatures hit around 93 degrees.

Many fans showed up Thursday so that they wouldn’t have to worry about getting merch once the show actually starts.

To pass the time in line, many Swifties made friendship bracelets. The bracelets have become a symbol during Swift’s Eras Tour, where fans trade homemade jewelry with other fans, celebrities, and stadium workers.

The trend was inspired by one of Swift’s lyrics, “So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it, you’ve got no reason to be afraid,” lyrics from Swift’s song “You’re on Your Own Kid.”

Moore spoke with one fan in line who made more than 200 bracelets.

“I made about 200, but I left a lot at home. I don’t really see that many Taylor Swift fans in public, or I don’t know they are, so it’s really cool to see them all together and see them becoming friends and just talking and bonding over Taylor,” said one fan.

Another family told Moore that they drove all the way from Kansas and got to the Empower Field parking lot at 12:30 a.m. The family spent over $700 on merch.

The merch truck opened at 10 a.m. and many fans are prepared to show off their “Style” with her official tour gear. Here are a few of the items that are up for grabs:

Hoodies – $75

Crewneck sweaters – $65

Cropped pullovers – $65

T-shirts – $45

Tour poster – $30

Blankets – $75

Phone case and inserts – $30

Tumbler – $35

Mugs – $20

If you are unable to grab some Swiftie merch on Thursday, the truck will open at 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, but it will only be accessible to those who have parking passes for the shows.