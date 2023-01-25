TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A restaurant in downtown Terre Haute opened its doors to those in need of shelter after the city was hit with ice and snow early Wednesday morning.

Taco Luv, located at 1330 Wabash Ave, reserved its indoor dining space for people who are experiencing homelessness. Owner Charles Harris said he saw a group of people taking shelter from the weather under a pavilion at a local park. He said he wouldn’t want anyone to be out in the cold like that. So, he decided to invite them to his restaurant for warmth and a free meal.

“We love our community. We love Terre Haute. We choose to be here. We could be a million places but we love the community here and we want to support the community. We want to help those around us, so with the homeless being out there in the cold, it just got to my heart and we wanted to do something for them,” Harris said.

Harris also mentioned that several of the restaurant’s employees went so far as to volunteer to work for free today to help make this effort happen.