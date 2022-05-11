FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Many people decided to take advantage of the warmer temperatures in Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

“It’s just a hit or miss. I enjoy the hot weather, but it just gets a little muggy and exhausting sometimes,” Brenah Plunkett said.

One way to get some relief from the heat is ice cream and that’s why Zesto in Fort Wayne was busy with people seeking a cold treat.

The summer-like heat is welcomed because kids can get outside and have fun.

“I like to hang out with my friends outside and play sports,” Princeton Collins said.

Fun times they haven’t been able to have outdoors recently and it’s something Collins doesn’t take for granted.

“I like it because we have had stormy weather lately,” Collins said. “So, I enjoy it.”

One thing many people agree with in Fort Wayne is they like the changing seasons.

“I don’t dislike it, but I don’t enjoy it because it can be too hot sometimes and It can be too cold,” Trace Howe said.

Plunkett agrees with Howe on the ever-changing weather in Indiana.

“Definitely that person, but I enjoy the hot weather though,” Plunkett said.

There have been some supply chain shortages like Styrofoam, but a manager at Zesto says they are stocked up on cups. However, they are having trouble finding things like root beer this year.