FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – People gathered on Fort Wayne overpasses Saturday afternoon waving flags and cheering in support of a truckers convoy passing beneath them on I-69.

Groups of people gathered on several Fort Wayne overpasses including Bass Road where more than a dozen supporters met around 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

It’s not clear how many trucks were part of the convoy that came from Michigan, but video from the rally shows several semi and pickup trucks flying American flags and honking their horns to the people above.

The convoy was headed south toward the New Castle area where they were set to join more truckers and eventually make their way to Washington D.C. This convoy was part of a national movement calling for freedom and an end of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second time this week that a convoy has passed through the Hoosier State. Tuesday, a convoy made its way through central Indiana and in similar fashion, many people lined overpasses then to get a glimpse of the convoy.