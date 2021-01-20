Pence returns to the Hoosier state on Wednesday; what is his future?

AUGUSTA, GA – DECEMBER 10: Vice President Mike Pence waves to the crowd as he arrives to a rally in support of Sen. David Purdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on December 10, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. The “Defend the Majority” rally comes ahead of a January 5th runoff election for Purdue who is facing Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff. Loeffler was unable to attend the event. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As President Joe Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday, former Vice President Mike Pence was in attendance. He will travel back to his hometown of Columbus, IN following the Inauguration Ceremony. Many are wondering what’s next for Pence.

WANE 15’s Breann Boswell spoke with Andrew Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics on the future of Pence. Downs said, “in the immediate future he deserves a bit of a vacation after the last few weeks he has had.”

Downs believes Pence will begin giving speeches and finding supporters for his campaign leading up to the 2024 election all while figuring out how to earn a living.

The former Vice President broke ties with former President Donald Trump within the last few weeks. “He is in some respects at the moment a damaged product because of the way the administration ended, but it’s not as bad as it could have been,” Downs says.

For the future of Pence, he is not someone who is independently wealthy and has to go out and make a living, therefore he has to find a way to be visible to the world. Downs believes that because Pence stuck to what he believed the constitution said about his role as Vice President, he gained credibility.

