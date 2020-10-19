Pay it Forward Scholarship is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A $135,000 four year academic scholarship. That’s what the University of Saint Francis will award to this year’s winner of its Pay it Forward Scholarship.

Kevin Brown is a USF sophomore who won the scholarship a couple years ago. He’s studying to become a doctor. It’s a goal he said is now closer because of winning the scholarship. “I’m majoring in pre-med with a focus in chemistry,” said Brown. “After my freshman year I had a couple of tough classes but everything is going pretty smooth now.”

Brown said he plans to keep things going smoothly. Scoring big with the University’s Pay it Forward scholarship has been a game changer. “Financially it’s big for me,” said Brown. “I obviously want to go on to med school. It cost a lot of money. To have my first four years at Saint Francis kind of tuition-wise paid for, was a big thing for me because that’s less I have to worry about.”

WANE 15 was with Brown when he was awarded the scholarship in 2018 during a ceremony at his high school, Adams Central High in Monroe. In his essay he included with his application, he wrote about his volunteer work as a baseball player mentoring at risk youth. At the University of Saint Francis Brown said he still manages to stay active on the diamond playing baseball but academics get most of his attention.

The four year scholarship worth $135 thousand dollars, is open to any incoming student who shows a commitment to service and helping others.”Take advantage of all service opportunities,” said University of Saint Francis President Father Eric Zimmer. “Students should volunteer in their church, in their schools or in other organizations. Even helping out neighbors is something that can be included on the essay they submit with their application.”

Now that Brown’s college is paid for he said his parents are better equipped to help his two brothers.

“They wanted to pay for at least half of each of our colleges,” said Brown. “So the scholarship kind of knocks my half out and helps them out a little bit.”

WANE 15 is proud to once again partner with the University of Saint Francis on its Pay it Forward scholarship. There is still time to apply.The application deadline is November 1st. Click here to go to the Pay it Forward information page on the University of Saint Francis website for more information.

“Definitely apply,” said Father Zimmer. “You cannot win unless you apply.”