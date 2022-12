FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — 10 exchange students are looking to study and live in Northeast Indiana.

PAX, short for Program of Academic Exchange, provides global education and exchange opportunities for students, host families, schools and communities to open doors, embrace cultures and become family.

According to Sheri Jackson, the areas coordinator, they are looking to find homes for German, Malaysian, and Italian students.

You can find information to sign up here.