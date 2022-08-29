There is nothing quite like a Wednesday night at Parkview Field in the summer. The Fort Wayne TinCaps allow pet lovers to bring their dogs, and the occasional cat out to the ballpark.

The TinCaps used to hold a few dog-friendly events a year called “Bark in the Park” on Saturdays. That transformed into “Paws & Claws” last season as an attempt to open the door for more people to bring their furry friends out for baseball and some fun, pet-themed events during the game. The promotion also includes a special price on the popular White Claw beverages.

Community & Fan Engagement Manager for the TinCaps, Brenda Feasby says the response to the switch to Wednesday nights has been overwhelmingly positive. “It’s fun, the fans come out and enjoy time at the ballpark with their best friend.”

Bucky the Corgi wins the Puppy Peanut Butter Challenge.

Diane Smith brings Bucky, her six-year-old Corgi to as many games as she can. “Anytime I can bring my dog anywhere, I will take him. He likes to go out and he’s obviously a people person.” On the night WANE15 was there (August 17) Bucky won the Peanut Butter Puppy Challenge by licking the most peanut butter off a piece of plexiglass.

Diane Smith says one of her favorite stories to tell is when WANE15’s Pat Hoffmann tried to steal her dog Bucky.

Bucky is so adorable, Smith says with a laugh that I tried to steal her dog a few years ago. “We were eating dinner at Junk Ditch and he got loose and you picked up his leash. But then you started walking towards the exit!” I playfully defended myself by asking, “can you blame me?” Smith said she understood because he’s a great dog, “but I chased you down. I wasn’t letting you get away from me!”

On the night we were there, Feasby was expecting around 30 dogs, but with the beautiful weather, she says 57 dogs showed up. There was also one cat. Erica Chandler brings her 16-year-old black cat Gabby decked out in a Cubs jersey every chance she gets. “She’s the claws part of Paws and Claws. I know White Claw is part of the promotion, but we like to think they changed the name because of Gabby.”

Gabby the cat is 16 years old and a rockstar at the ballpark.

There is one Paws & Claws left this season on Wednesday, August 31st. First pitch is at 6:35. The gates open an hour before the game if you want to take your furry friend.

If you watch our story, it’s easy to see why Paws & Claws is Positively Fort Wayne!