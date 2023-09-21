SAN DIEGO (WANE) – The TinCaps season is in the books, but a pair of former players earned top honors from the San Diego Padres organization.

Graham Pauley was named the Padres’ Organizational Player of the Year, while ace Robby Snelling took home Pitcher of the Year honors.

Both Pauley and Snelling were called up to High-A Fort Wayne midway through the 2023 season. Pauley and Snelling also earned promotions to Double-A San Antonio late in the year.

Pauley, an infielder, batted .300 with 16 home runs, 46 RBI and eight stolen bases in 45 games with the TinCaps. Meanwhile, Snelling went 4-2 as a starter with Fort Wayne. The southpaw struck out 40 batters, while allowing nine earned runs in his appearances.

The TinCaps wrapped up the 2023 season with their first playoff appearance in six years, including their best record since the 2015 season.