Passenger dies following head-on crash in NW Ohio

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – A northwest Ohio man is dead after a head-on crash east of Lima on Tuesday.

Just after 12:30 p.m., emergency crews were sent to Reservoir Road, west of Mumaugh Road on reports of a crash.

Responding Ohio State Highway Patrol officers report that a 2001 Ford Excursion, driven by Connor Brayton, 21, of Lima, was traveling westbound on Reservoir Road and crossed the center line, hitting an eastbound 2005 Dodge Neon head-on. The Dodge was driven by Nancy Prater, 78, of Elida.

Brayton was taken to a Lima hospital with minor injuries, the department said. Prater was taken to a Lima hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the Dodge,, Garry Prater, 78, of Elida, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen County Coroner. He was transported by the coroner to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said that Garry Prater was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.