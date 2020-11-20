Participate in homelessness and hunger awareness week and donate today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – People and organizations across the country have come together this week to raise awareness for hunger and homelessness awareness week. The Rescue Mission has spent this week shining a light on poverty, food insecurity, and homelessness in Northeast Indiana.

Throughout the week, the Rescue Mission has brought awareness in a variety of ways. On Monday, leaders came together to discuss the pandemic response and plans with the rise of COVID cases. As of last week, the shelter has not had any outbreaks of COVID cases. On Wednesday, they raised awareness through a day of prayer.

The Rescue Mission is calling on the community for action on Friday for donate day. They are asking those in the community to skip out on a morning coffee stop, or a lunch out today and instead use that money to donate to the Rescue Mission.

Jimmy, a resident at the Rescue Mission says, “this place has helped me find who I was deep inside.”

For more information on the Rescue mission or the link to donate can be found here.