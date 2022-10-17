Angelina Dolores Possemato is having the time of her life. She just turned 23 years old and is finding new adventures every day making art and teaching dance.

“I don’t know the rules,” she says as she motions to one of her works of art on the wall in the backroom at Davey’s Delicious Bagels in downtown Fort Wayne. “I don’t know how it’s supposed to be, I just do it.”

Possemato started painting about two years ago after moving back home to Fort Wayne when the pandemic shut down her dance career in Chicago. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

She says she’s inspired by the positive vibe of the art community in the Summit City. “Every corner you turn, there is a new mural. It’s amazing. Fort Wayne is a booming art city and all of the artists I’ve met have all been so kind.”

Angelina Dolores Possemato working on a painting.

A dancer since she was three years old, Possemato fills the void now by teaching at the Elite Dance Center on Dupont Road. “It’s so much fun to be able to share everything that I’ve learned and worked so hard for growing up. Being able to teach it, is just beautiful.”

She says when she started painting she realized it was what she was meant to do. She felt the same satisfaction when she started teaching. “It’s like I found it,” she says. “It’s so cool.

Angelina Dolores Possemato teaches dance at the Elite Dance Center.

With her whole life ahead of her, Possemato says she couldn’t be happier or more fullfilled. “I love my life so much. It’s just so beautiful. It really is.”

It’s easy to see why Angelina Dolores Possemato is POSITIVELY FORT WAYNE!