FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health is closing its Illinois Road walk-in center July 1.
Parkview Physicians Group, located at Illinois Road and Glencairn Boulevard, will continue to offer services by appointment, according to a Parkview Health spokesperson.
However, emergency services will be available at the Parkview Southwest Outpatient Center that opens this fall.
It will include a combined urgent care and ER, open 24 hours a day.
The walk-in clinic is part of the Parkview Physicians Building at Illinois Road and Glencairn Boulevard.
Parkview still has walk-in clinics in the following locations:
- 4402 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne
- 8911 Liberty Mills Road, Fort Wayne
- 3909 New Vision Drive, Fort Wayne
- 3946 Ice Way, Fort Wayne
- 1660 Broadway, Suite 165 Fort Wayne
- 1331 Minnich Road, New Haven
- 2708 Guilford Street, Huntington
- 885 W. Connexion Way Ste 200A, Columbia City
- 1316 E. 7th Street Suite 4 Door 2, Auburn
- 512 Professional Way, Kendallville
- 8 John Kissinger Drive, Wabash
- 2280 Provident Court, Warsaw