FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health is closing its Illinois Road walk-in center July 1.

Parkview Physicians Group, located at Illinois Road and Glencairn Boulevard, will continue to offer services by appointment, according to a Parkview Health spokesperson.

However, emergency services will be available at the Parkview Southwest Outpatient Center that opens this fall.

It will include a combined urgent care and ER, open 24 hours a day.

The walk-in clinic is part of the Parkview Physicians Building at Illinois Road and Glencairn Boulevard.

Parkview still has walk-in clinics in the following locations:

  • 4402 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne
  • 8911 Liberty Mills Road, Fort Wayne
  • 3909 New Vision Drive, Fort Wayne
  • 3946 Ice Way, Fort Wayne
  • 1660 Broadway, Suite 165 Fort Wayne
  • 1331 Minnich Road, New Haven
  • 2708 Guilford Street, Huntington
  • 885 W. Connexion Way Ste 200A, Columbia City
  • 1316 E. 7th Street Suite 4 Door 2, Auburn
  • 512 Professional Way, Kendallville
  • 8 John Kissinger Drive, Wabash
  • 2280 Provident Court, Warsaw