FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health is closing its Illinois Road walk-in center July 1.

Parkview Physicians Group, located at Illinois Road and Glencairn Boulevard, will continue to offer services by appointment, according to a Parkview Health spokesperson.

However, emergency services will be available at the Parkview Southwest Outpatient Center that opens this fall.

It will include a combined urgent care and ER, open 24 hours a day.

The walk-in clinic is part of the Parkview Physicians Building at Illinois Road and Glencairn Boulevard.

Parkview still has walk-in clinics in the following locations: