Parkview hopes antibody treatment will limit hospitalizations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In efforts to keep patients out of the hospital, antibodies are being used as treatment of COVID-19.

There are two different products that are used with the monoclonal antibodies, and in essence it reduces the load of the virus in a person’s system. According to Dr. Jason Row M.D., the antibodies bind to the spike protein on the COVID-19 virus and prevents it from entering cells and replicating.

Parkview started using the treatment November 13 and has given Eli Lilly’s bamlanivimab and Regeneron to more than 100-patients.

“We haven’t experienced a serious adverse reaction, which is fantastic,” said Dr. Row. “It’s hard to know whether we have seen good benefits with the drug. It’s so hard to predict whether any individual might have ended up back in the emergency room, or with a hospitalization. We certainly hope that it will reduce hospitalizations. We just can’t prove that based on our experience so far.”

The supply for the antibody treatment is limited and although Parkview has a modest amount of doses of both medication, the supply is not guaranteed from the drug manufacturer. Dr. Row told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that not every positive COVID-19 patient is a candidate and selection is based on age and coexisting health problems.

“These stipulations put forth by the FDA are that people who are 65 and older, with COVID-19 not requiring hospitalization are typically candidates for the medication,” Dr. Row explained. “But in people ages 12 through 65, there has to be at least one health condition that would predispose them to a more severe course of illness for hospitalization, and those specific health conditions are laid out by the FDA. And so, we simply follow those criteria when determining if a person is a candidate”.

Parkview administration happens through its emergency departments at Parkview Regional Medical center and Parkview Hospital Randilla. The medicine is administered to patients using an I.V. over a process that takes several hours. It takes about an hour to infuse the drug and another hour to observe. This is part of the reason this treatment only happens at the hospital’s emergency room.

“There is a potential for a serious reaction, so it’s important to have the right personnel at hand to be able to deal with any emergency reaction,” Dr. Row said.

For a list of Indiana’s COVID-19 Outpatient Therapeutic Infusion Clinics, click here.