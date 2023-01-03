FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the most talked about news stories across the nation in the last 24 hours has been Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing during a Monday Night Football game against Cincinnati.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition.

The exact reason he went into cardiac arrest had not been released by the time of this post.

Some doctors have speculated that he suffered from Commotio Cordis, which happens when someone takes a blunt-force blow to the chest during the relaxation period of the heart’s cycle.

Dr. Bill Collis from the Parkview Heart Institute discussed Commotio Cordis and other heart complications athletes may experience with WANE 15 on Tuesday.

He said Commotio Cordis is very rare. It only happens 20 to 30 times per year worldwide. Furthermore, he said it’s more common in young teens, especially baseball players who take a baseball to the chest.

“I think we need to be aware of it. That’s the importance of making sure your athletic teams have a defibrillator at the side of the field and have somebody that’s medically trained to use it available also. That’s the, really, only way to have a good fighting chance of treating this,” Dr. Collis said.

As far as having defibrillators on hand for athletic events, a Fort Wayne Community Schools spokesperson told WANE 15 that anyone with a teaching license is required by law to be certified in CPR, so they would be trained to use AED’s as well.

They said FWCS has AED’s in every school and multiple AED’s in the high schools.

While there are other very rare and unlikely heart conditions that can occur, Dr. Collis said there is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

This is a pre-existing condition where the person essentially has an enlarged heart.

In 2008, Indiana Tech women’s basketball player Jasmin Hubbard collapsed during an intrasquad scrimmage and died. She had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

While Commotio Cordis is something that can’t be seen coming, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is. Should all athletes be screened regularly?

That’s a topic Dr. Collis said doesn’t have much of a consensus.

He did say that anyone who his experiencing chest pain or a shortness of breath they can’t explain should get checked out rather than continuing to push themselves.

“I would think that if you have those symptoms we talked about, or if you have concerns that you’re not able to do what you think you should be able to do, I think that at least warrants an evaluation,” he explained. “It doesn’t mean that there’s a cardiac problem, and the likelihood is that is that there’s not a cardiac problem, but they should at least seek some sort of evaluation if they think they are compromised in a way that they should not be.”

Ultimately, Dr. Collis said the data shows there’s low risk for cardiac events in athletes.