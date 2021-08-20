Parkview Health hiring for several roles, number of current openings ‘higher than normal’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Across the region, Parkview Health has jobs to fill. A spokesperson for Parkview says the hospital network is hiring for clinical and non-clinical roles.

Like many other health systems, their immediate needs are for clinical roles like nurses, medical assistants, and patient service. There are also jobs in housekeeping, food service, and other patient care roles. Required experience varies by role.

Parkview Health says the number of current openings is higher than normal. They say that’s due to health system growth, normal attrition, and COVID-related care needs.

To care for its team members, Parkview Health has also implemented multiple support programs – especially for those on the frontline – including mental health resources, free meals, an childcare assistance.

You can apply on Parkview Health’s website.