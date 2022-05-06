NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Parents of infants are scrambling to find baby formula amid a major shortage nationwide.

“When I was 30 weeks pregnant is when Similac had their recall and I know they recalled a bunch on their shelves and it was probably when they were almost discharged from the hospital is when everyone was kind of talking about how they couldn’t find formula,” New Haven resident Stephanie O’Shaughnessey said.

The Similac recall back in February stemmed from four infant illnesses in three states and that’s when the FDA issued the warning to parents.

Stephanie and Alex have been struggling to find formula to feed their 12-week-old triplets.

“I couldn’t find their specific kind so then I started talking to the pediatrician and that’s when they started giving us samples and stuff and every since then it’s just really hard to find,” O’Shaughnessey said.

However, O’Shaughnessey says while those samples are helpful the supply won’t last long.

“We have enough to get us another month or two,” O’Shaughnessey said.

Kristin Brinley of South Bend is another mother who is facing the same struggle. A child she gained guardianship of needs a specific brand of formula.

“We went to five stores before we found one little teeny can of it so it’s very frustrating because he needs that. That’s his only means of nutrition. One of the most popular name brands, but he has to have that. It’s prescribed to him so ever since January I have noticed that,” Brinley said.

WANE15 went to a few big box stores in Fort Wayne and saw empty shelf after empty shelf.

O’Shaughnessey says she looks nearly everyday with no luck.

“For 50 miles they all say out of stock,” O’Shaughnessey said.