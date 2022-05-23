FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Parents seeking baby formula for their children amidst a national shortage now face another hurdle: scammers.

According to the Better Business Bureau, there have been reports of people buying formula online but it never arrives.

Here’s how the scams work: a parent seeking formula messages a seller advertising cans of available baby formula. The buyer sends money, but the baby formula never arrives.

According to Jen Diaz, the Vice President of the Better Business Bureau, here’s how parents can discern what is a scam and what isn’t.

“Sometimes you can go to a website and there are positive reviews about a certain company. What people don’t know is those reviews have been copied from honest sites and they’re used by scammers. Another tip is if there’s no brick and motor address. Or, if the address shows up as a parking lot or a residence then what’s listed on the website. Typically, the seller will advertise on a social media site and will be communicative until the payment is made,” Diaz said.

To verify if a website advertising infant formula is legitimate, Diaz advises buyers to check the website out before making a purchase by visiting the Better Business Bureau’s website to make sure the seller is accredited by the Better Business Bureau.

“Imposters have been known to copy the BBB seal. If it’s real, clicking on the seal will lead you to our company’s BBB profile on BBB.org where you can check the domain of the website,” Diaz said.