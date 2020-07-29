Parents prepare children for wearing masks at school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As parents prepare to send their kids back to school this fall, many are working with them on wearing masks. This new normal has been a challenge for some but others say practice can make it a lot easier.

As part of the back to school plan, school districts will require students to wear masks throughout the day. Mandy Woollacott, who has a daughter in elementary school and she’s also a teacher, said it is a good idea to find face coverings that are fun for the kids and a print they would like to wear.

“It was a problem at first because she didn’t want to put it over her nose, she just wanted to put it over her mouth,” she said. “She loves cats so I’ve got her some cat themed masks.”

It is also important to get your child comfortable with wearing a mask and stress the importance of keeping mask on and not sharing with other children, she said.

“I can already envision you know kids using them as sling shots, chin guards or just wanting to trade masks with their friends,” said Woollacott. “I think that’s the big thing to just practice and get use to it because if you’re not use to it then it’s something that’s hard for you to do no matter what it is. Maybe practice wearing it a half hour then build up to an hour.”

Katie Klea, whose daughter is entering first grade, has also been working with her on properly wearing a mask.

“She wants to go to school she wants to see her friends,” she said. “You know we try to set goals like we’ll do an hour this day then we’ll try to extend it, and they seem to be okay with it.Have them wear a mask, and do an activity with them, they don’t seem to notice it then.”

However, Klea said having a back up plan is also important.

“If she decides she can’t wear a mask all day, we’ll pull her out and home school,” Klea said.