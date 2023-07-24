INDIANAPOLIS — Last week was tough for Marion County children impacted by firearms and gun violence.

A five-year-old was accidentally shot, a 16-year-old walked into Riley Hospital for Children with a gunshot wound, a 17-year-old was hospitalized after being shot on Bellhaven Drive, and a 15-year-old reported to Riley in critical condition after he was wounded multiple times on Sherman Drive.

Additionally, two 16-year-olds are among four children charged with the murder of a teenager during an alleged marijuana robbery in Lawrence in late May.

During a backpack giveaway sponsored by former Indiana Fever star Tamika Catchings at Tarkington Park, Mayor Joe Hogsett highlighted some of the programs the City of Indianapolis has instituted on Friday nights in Indy Parks to keep children safe from gun violence.

”And it’s not just basketball and it’s not just volleyball,” said Hogsett. “It involves boxing, it involves taekwondo, there’s a lot of different things that the Office of Public Health and Safety and parks throughout the community have been offering young people this summer to keep them safe and occupied over the course of the weekend.”

Parents at Tarkington Park — watching their children on the playground and as they frolicked on a splash pad — recognized that the specter of neighborhood violence sometimes invades their youngsters’ school life.

“Just living in the community where we live, there’s just a lot of violence, especially last year there were a couple of police chases during the school year where the kids had to be in lockdown,” said Danielle Dean.

Kacey Rudolph, a youthlink diversion specialist with Outreach Indiana, said parents can take steps to prevent gun violence in their communities.

”The adults in this need to make sure that guns, legal guns, are locked away and kept away from the reach of these children,” said Rudolph. “It is a sad day when we wake up and a three-year-old has been shot to death by a sibling.”

So far this year, two young children have died from self-inflicted or accidental gunshot wounds in Indianapolis.

Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine recently told FOX59 that she would lead community conversations to consider declaring a youth gunshot wound public health emergency in Marion County.

“It’s something we’ve been looking at very carefully quite honestly and frankly in the past couple of weeks,” said Caine. “We’re sitting down with some of our experts and even city council members in terms of looking at this. I don’t have the answer yet, but it’s something that we’re really leaning significantly close to doing. Once you put something out there like that, it really gets a lot of attention that otherwise would not happen.”

In Washington, Indiana U.S. Senator Mike Braun recently proposed an amendment to the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act that would ban the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services from declaring gun violence a public health emergency.

”Recently, the Secretary of Health and Human Services stated that gun violence is a public health emergency,” said Braun in a committee hearing. “This would give HHS the ability to restrict Americans’ right to keep and bear arms. HHS was never intended to implement gun control of any kind. My amendment … would simply prohibit HHS from declaring a public health emergency to implement gun control.”

During the event at Tarkington Park, Dean recognized that gun control at, its most basic and personal level, starts in the home.

”Don’t keep your guns where kids can grab them,” said Dean. “If you keep guns in your house, make sure they’re in a lock box and your kids don’t know where they are.”