Panel has ‘an uncomfortable conversation’ about race relations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday evening was for a an uncomfortable conversation on race.

The event was hosted by the Advancing Voices of Women. The organization has hosted many civil conversations but according to co-founder Patti Hays, all of the activities around black lives matter demanded a civil conversation here in Fort Wayne.

“What we’re trying to do is have is to have people share their ideas and listen to ideas that might not be their own,” said Hays.

The function was outside on the corner of Barr and Wayne with a 4-member panel. The panel was diverse in age from a millennial to a baby boomer. Some of the topics that were discussed were systemic racism, police brutality, and the protests that continue to happen.

“What I learned is that I really need to look at myself and at how I am reacting to things,” said attendee Patricia Smallwood. “I think it is helpful to hear from other people and it’s up to me to make the change.”

The goal of the talk was to help bridge the gap between a very diverse group of different ages and skin tones that gathered downtown.

“In order to have change we need to have conversations and sometimes we don’t know how other people feel. So once we start talking about how we feel that will probably encourage them to talk about how they feel,” said one of the panelist Dee McKinley.

To hear more about what was discussed at the event, watch the video above.