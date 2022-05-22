INDIANAPOLIS — Federal authorities are on the ground at the Indianapolis International Airport awaiting the first overseas shipment of baby formula into the United States.

A military C17 aircraft packed with 132 pallets of formula manufactured at a Nestle plant in Switzerland is due at the International Arrivals terminal at 10:50 a.m. The formula will be transferred from the U.S Airforce cargo plane and packed unto waiting FedEx trucks to make its one mile journey to a nearby Nestle distribution site. These products will be tested by FDA inspectors at the site over the next 14-21 days before it is distributed throughout the United States.

On hand to welcome the shipment will be U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and a select group of Indianapolis mothers who have anxiously been awaiting the arrival of much needed baby formula.

A Nestle spokesman says some of the formula will be released for immediate within the next couple of days. The rest of the shipment will enter the supply chain after regular standard quality checks. “We put on this plane everything we had,” said a Nestle spokesman.

Today’s shipment represents more than 70,000 pounds of baby formula product. They are first distributing to hospitals and health care facilities before showing up on grocery store shelves. Later this week, we expect another 114 pallets.

Families have been worried for weeks about a baby formula shortage that has left shelves empty and prompted families to pool resources in order to find it.

The shipment includes the equivalent of 1.5 million 8 oz. bottles of three different kinds of hypo-allergenic formula for children with cow’s milk protein allergy.