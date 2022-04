FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Oxford Street is closed Thursday morning due to flooding.

Several drivers reported seeing high waters around 3:30 a. m. in the 4000 block of Oxford Street, between Meyer and Wayne Trace.

One car did get stuck and was towed out.

Emergency crews at the scene say the flooding is due to a water main break nearby.

City utilities will work to stop the water and make repairs. It’s unknown how long Oxford Street will be closed.