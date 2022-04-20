FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A police raid at the Lewis Street Grill netted the arrest of its owner Tuesday.

The Allen County Drug Task Force took 47-year-old Demetrius Rashard Bostic into custody on federal charges, according to police and court records records.

He’s charged with knowingly and intentionally distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, namely five kilograms or more of a mixture containting a detectable amount of cocaine, according to U.S. District Court records.

He’s also accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bostic is being held at the Allen County Jail without bond.

The carry-out only restaurant stays open for 24 hours and specializes in barbecue.

Bostic has previously been arrested for dealing cocaine, methamphetamines and marijuana multiple times throughout the mid- and late- 2000s, according to federal and state court records.