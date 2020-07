One person is hurt after a house fire early Thursday morning.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fire overnight leaves one occupant hurt.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a call of a residential fire at 3100 block of Plaza Dr. around 3:13 a.m.

The fire started in the kitchen in the back of the house. All occupants self evacuated. Officials say one occupant suffered slight burns on their hand.

Officials say this was an accidental fire.