FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hearing aids are set to become more accessible for those in need. Americans will soon be able to buy hearing aids over the counter, without a prescription.

This comes as the Food and Drug Administration finalized a new rule Tuesday. It creates a new category of hearing aids that won’t require a prescription or specialty evaluation to purchase them.

The hearing aid devices are being made for adults with mild to moderate hearing issues. Severe cases of hearing loss will still remain prescription only. According to the FDA, 30 million adults here in the United States could possibly benefit from a hearing aid, but only 20 percent of people with hearing aids use one. Ted Blanford, Owner of Summit Hearing Solutions, says the current cost could be a reason why.

“Often times those with a mild to moderate hearing loss, cost is a barrier from them to get help,” Blanford said, “So being able to take away a big portion of that cost barrier allow those that would not normally get help, have an avenue for that benefit.

According to the FDA, the new rule has the potential to eventually lower cost. Blanford says the average hearing aid costs about $2,500 dollars. The Associated Press reports that insurance coverage is limited, and Medicare doesn’t pay for hearing aids, only diagnostic tests. It’s unclear how much the over the counter devices will cost, but the Associated Press also reports that Medical exams and fittings make up about two-thirds of hearing aids’ cost, so not having to see a specialist already makes things cheaper.

GiveHear is an Non-Profit Organization that focuses on restoring hearing through tests and hearing aids on a sliding fee scale. Dr. Sarah Thompson, an Audiologist with GiveHear says this is one receive why GiveHear began.

“We saw the same gap,” Thompson said, “A gap for patients that wanted to receive treatment for their hearing loss through hearing aids but weren’t able to afford the additional costs, and so we’re excited for the opportunity for the over the counter because I think it’s going to make it much more accessible to other people.”

Blanford says being able to purchase a hearing aid over the counter has the potential to make a good impact on the community. That’s because the devices are for mild to moderate hearing issues, meaning it’s catching the hearing loss at an earlier stage.

“Being able to care for it early just like any chronic issue, recognizing and finding the problem, taking care of the problem, and then living with that because there’s no cure for hearing loss but being able to live with it positively throughout their life is a huge impact and it’s going to help millions,” Blanford said.

Blanford says not only does receiving a hearing aid device benefit the patient using them, but everyone around them as well.

“It’s like a pebble in a pond. They’re the impact of the hearing loss and the hearing correction, but the people that love them are now impacted and they are now part of that person’s life again, and they again are part of they’re families lives. Hearing loss takes you away from the people you love. Being able to fit and being able to hear again, helps you reconnect with those you love.” Blanford said.

The new rule is set to take effect in mid-October of this year. Devices will be sold over the counter at pharmacies and online.