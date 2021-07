FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Covington Art Fair returns to the Plaza July 31 and August 1 with over 90 artists displaying their work. As one of the largest fine arts fairs in the region, local, regional and national artwork is displayed.

The show will be held at the Covington Plaza shopping center at 6382 W. Jefferson Blvd. Saturday the show is from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Live jazz music, food trucks and demonstrations will be featured at the event.