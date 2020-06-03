Over 200 dogs and cats given free vaccines thanks to Fort Wayne teen

H.O.P.E. for Animals partnered with teen artist and entrepreneur Madeline Phuong to provide Rabies and Distemper vaccines free of charge to over 200 animals.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An animal rights organization partners with teen to provide over 200 dogs and cats with free vaccines during the week of Memorial Day.

Humane Organization for the Prevention of Euthanasia (H.O.P.E.) for Animals partnered with teen artist and entrepreneur 15-year-old Madeline Phuong to provide Rabies and Distemper vaccines to over 200 animals. Clinic visitors were surprised with their Rabies and Distemper vaccines being provided free of charge thanks to funds donated by A Second Chance.

Phuong, working through A Second Chance, creates and sells paintings at farmers markets and events throughout the summer. The money raised is donated to H.O.P.E. for Animals, known for its low-cost services, to help make a difference for families in the area.

“Madeline originally hoped to fund a one-day vaccination clinic here at H.O.P.E. for Animals where we could help over 200 pets in just one day, however the challenges of COVID-19 made this near impossible to accomplish, so we improvised. Instead, for the week of May 26th – May 29th, animals visiting the clinic for Rabies or Distemper vaccines were provided those vaccinations at no cost to the pet owner through Madeline’s thoughtful gift,” says H.O.P.E. for Animals Community Relations Manager, Tyna Reiter.

To date, Phuong has donated over $2,000 to the Allen County SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and $1,500 to H.O.P.E. for Animals from her artwork sale.

Phuong will continue to sell her paintings at farmers markets and fairs throughout the 2020 summer with hopes of raising enough money to provide a vaccine clinic for pets in need next year.

Artwork can be purchased at the Barr St Market located at 302 E Berry St in downtown Fort Wayne on June 6, 13, 27 and August 8.

Learn more about Madeline’s mission and see her artwork on her Etsy shop.