COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday the state will provide funding totaling nearly $47 million for safety and security upgrades to over 1,000 K-12 schools across the state.

A few of these schools include Antwerp Local Elementary School, Payne Elementary School, Wayne Trace High School, Van Wert Middle School and Lincolnview Elementary School.

The funding is part of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program, and every school was awarded up to $50,000.

“With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, we want students, staff and parents to know that we care about school safety,” DeWine said.

The program first provided funding in 2021 when 98 Ohio schools were awarded a combined $5 million, and the program received an additional $100 million this year with support from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Ohio schools can apply for the remaining $53 million through the Ohio School Safety Center, a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety that works with local schools and law enforcement agencies to prevent and prepare for threats and acts of violence.

Schools that have not yet applied for funding or whose applications were ineligible in previous rounds will be given first priority.