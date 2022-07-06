Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The cast and crew of popular Netflix series “Outer Banks” are grieving after a member of their team was killed in an early-morning hit-and-run Tuesday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) of South Carolina said Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, was walking along a road on James Island when he was hit by a car that fled the scene. He was then hit by a second car, which also fled the scene, but was later located in downtown Charleston by officers with the Charleston Police Department.

Jennings was a cast member on Netflix’s “Outer Banks,” according to the show’s casting agency, Kimmie Stewart Casting. He served as a body double/stand-in for Chase Stokes’ character of John B. in the show’s third season.

The series is currently filming in and around Charleston.

In a Facebook post, the casting agency described Jennings as “a beautiful, kind soul & a bright light every day on set.”

Stokes remembered Jennings with a message on Instagram Wednesday morning.

“Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does. My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you’d come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art,” Stokes wrote in an Instagram story. “Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless. I wish I had more words to say right now, but the past day has been a struggle to say the least. We all love you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people, and for that– Thank you AJ. Fly high angel.”

CCSO is working to identify the initial car involved in the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 743-7200.