FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Chocolate mousse, apple tarts, and more. If you’re a fan of French cuisine but want to stay local to eat it, some local school students are helping you out.

Students at Ivy Tech, part of their Classical Cuisine class, will be making a French cuisine dinner and serving it to the public.

Students write the menu and cook the meals, which follow the principles and techniques of a renowned French chef, Auguste Escoffier. Items on the menu include seared salmon, filet mignon, herb roasted Statler chicken breast, chocolate mousse bites, an apple tart, and more

During the semester, the students will be served the cuisine 4 times. Dinners start at 6, 6:15, 6:30, and 7 p.m. nightly. The first dinner will be on September 8th, then September 15th, September 29th, and October 10th.

The dinners will be held at Ivy Tech’s Community College’s Fort Wayne Campus. You are asked to park in the north lot, which faces Coliseum Boulevard and enter through door 24.

You do need to register beforehand if you plan on attending a dinner. Dinners are $30 a person, and wine is $5 for a glass and $15 for a bottle. To register, you can visit their website.